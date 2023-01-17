Leeds United transfer latest: Whites 'increase £22m bid' for Azzedine Ounahi as Napoli decision made

Leeds United have increased their bid for World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi with Napoli and Leicester City also weighing up a move for the striker, according to reports.

90min claim the Whites have made on offer of £22m for the midfielder, although Angers are reported to want as much as £25m. Leeds director of football Victor Orta revealed after the World Cup that the Whites had been tracking the player for two years.

The Yorkshire Evening Post report Leeds did have the opportunity to sign the midfielder in the summer for as little as £8m but following a stand-out World Cup with Morocco, Angers have increased the player’s price tag significantly.

Ounahi played a central role as his nation became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup before losing in the last four to beaten finalists France. Last month, Angers chairman Said Chabane revealed the club has received “many offers” for Ounahi – including ones from England.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Calciomercato in Italy report Napoli have been keeping track of the player for the last 18 months and further add Ounahi is waiting for the Serie A club to submit a new offer. However, Napoli currently are not planning on matching Leeds’ bid, putting the Whites front of the race to land the player.

Speaking about Ounahi, Orta told Radio Marca last month: “Ounahi has played unbelievable, he has played in an unbelievable context. Now you have to look at bringing him out of that context. He's had a great performance, but to sign a player [after watching him for] five games - and hopefully he has a wonderful career going forward because he's got conditions.

“I invite everyone to watch 20 Angers games. Maybe they will tell me that he is a slightly different player. But maybe this will help him to put himself on the other step and make a different trajectory because it generates that confidence to show himself in the first showcase of the World Cup. But if a sporting director says he thought Ounahi was going to perform like this, he's lying.”

Leeds have addressed some key issues in the transfer window already, as they strengthened their options at left-back and up front after the respective signings of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter – who arrived for a club record fee.

