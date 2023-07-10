All Sections
Leeds United transfer news: Liverpool 'would prefer a sale' of reported Whites loan target Nat Phillips

Liverpool would reportedly prefer Leeds United-linked Nathaniel Phillips to leave permanently rather than on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds, who The Sun claim are “trying their luck” to secure his services on a temporary basis. However, they have reported Liverpool would prefer to sell the defender rather than sanction a loan switch.

Phillips, who has been unable to permanently emerge from the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, has already been sent out on loan twice by the Reds. He represented German outfit VfB Stuttgart during the 2019/20 campaign and spent the latter stages of the 2021/22 season at AFC Bournemouth.

He experienced promotion during each of his temporary stints, something Leeds may find appealing considering they are targeting a return to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds. Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesThe 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds. Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Phillips has made a total of 29 appearances for Liverpool, the bulk of which came during the 2020/21 season when the Reds squad had been ravaged by injuries.

