The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds, who The Sun claim are “trying their luck” to secure his services on a temporary basis. However, they have reported Liverpool would prefer to sell the defender rather than sanction a loan switch.

Phillips, who has been unable to permanently emerge from the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, has already been sent out on loan twice by the Reds. He represented German outfit VfB Stuttgart during the 2019/20 campaign and spent the latter stages of the 2021/22 season at AFC Bournemouth.

He experienced promotion during each of his temporary stints, something Leeds may find appealing considering they are targeting a return to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds. Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images