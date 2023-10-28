KIAN HARRATT is no stranger to the big stage.

The Huddersfield Town striker, who hails from Pontefract, made his debut in this derby fixture almost four years ago, coming on as a late substitute in the Terriers’ 2-0 home reverse to Leeds United in December 2019.

Now 21, Harratt was part of the Port Vale side who won promotion to League Two during a loan spell there in 2021-22, with the forward netting at Wembley in their play-off final win over Mansfield Town.

Last season, the forward grabbed a late winner in his first league outing of the campaign for Town against Watford, coming off the bench to score the all-important goal in a big moment in the club’s ‘Great Escape’ from relegation on Good Friday.

Huddersfield Town striker Kian Harratt, pictured in action against Cardiff City in midweek. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He is now relishing a potential first senior appearance at Elland Road, with Town hoping for some payback with fans after a hard midweek loss to Cardiff City.

Harratt said: “I’ve played in front of big crowds before, but never played at Elland Road. I’ve played in this fixture before at home and made my debut at 16, so I know it’s a massive fixture and I am excited to play at Elland Road.

"As a player, pressure makes you play better. It does for me anyway. When I play under pressure, I think I play a lot better than when I relax.

"In the Watford game, we had to win and I came on and scored and was very happy."

On his progress over the past year after returning early from a loan spell at Bradford City, he continued: “I am happy where I am at the minute, but there’s always room for improvement.

"I’ve got to thank Neil Warnock for giving me my opportunity and the gaffer now is giving me a lot as well.