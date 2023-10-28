Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: Pressure makes me play better, insists Pontefract-born striker Kian Harratt
The Huddersfield Town striker, who hails from Pontefract, made his debut in this derby fixture almost four years ago, coming on as a late substitute in the Terriers’ 2-0 home reverse to Leeds United in December 2019.
Now 21, Harratt was part of the Port Vale side who won promotion to League Two during a loan spell there in 2021-22, with the forward netting at Wembley in their play-off final win over Mansfield Town.
Last season, the forward grabbed a late winner in his first league outing of the campaign for Town against Watford, coming off the bench to score the all-important goal in a big moment in the club’s ‘Great Escape’ from relegation on Good Friday.
He is now relishing a potential first senior appearance at Elland Road, with Town hoping for some payback with fans after a hard midweek loss to Cardiff City.
Harratt said: “I’ve played in front of big crowds before, but never played at Elland Road. I’ve played in this fixture before at home and made my debut at 16, so I know it’s a massive fixture and I am excited to play at Elland Road.
"As a player, pressure makes you play better. It does for me anyway. When I play under pressure, I think I play a lot better than when I relax.
"In the Watford game, we had to win and I came on and scored and was very happy."
On his progress over the past year after returning early from a loan spell at Bradford City, he continued: “I am happy where I am at the minute, but there’s always room for improvement.
"I’ve got to thank Neil Warnock for giving me my opportunity and the gaffer now is giving me a lot as well.
"Neil was honest and told you what you needed to hear.”