Leeds United may not have secured the three points they craved against Newcastle United but jubilant scenes followed Rasmus Kristensen’s equaliser.

The Whites were trailing when the ball fell to Kristensen on the edge of the box, who saw his powerful effort find the back of the net with the help of a wicked Kieran Trippier deflection.

It brought hope back to the Elland Road faithful, although it proved to be the final goal of the game as the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw. There was, however, more drama to come as Junior Firpo was sent off and an intruder had to be escorted away from Newcastle’s technical area.

The point was not enough to lift Leeds out of the relegation zone and Sam Allardyce’s men sit 18th, one point adrift of Everton in 17th.