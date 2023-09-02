As an opposition player from another part of Yorkshire who jokes he must have a punchable face, Lee Gregory knows how uncomfortable an afternoon at Elland Road can be – and how to enjoy it.

The striker has run the gauntlet before, not just on the field but even nervously walking out of the ground in a Millwall tracksuit to catch a lift back to his native Sheffield.

The home of Leeds United is meant to intimidate opponents, especially those on derby day or in the colours of a club the Whites have a grudge against – like Millwall.

Gregory's Sheffield Wednesday can expect plenty of earache on Saturday when they play there for the first time since a late smash-and-grab by Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu gave Garry Monk's Owls the January 2020 gloating rights.

BIG WIN: Goalscorer Atdhe Nuhiu leads the celebrations in Sheffield Wednesday's last win at Elland Road

After a sluggish start to a season which kicked off before their squad reshuffle was ready for it, Leeds need their fans and they have responded.

But if Leeds need a win to build on the momentum of their maiden Championship victory and gloss over a League Cup exit, the Owls desperately require their first points this season. The travelling fans will need to make themselves heard as loudly as they did three years ago.

Such is the rapid turnover of squads, only Dominic Iorfa and Barry Bannan are likely to play in that game and this. With a host of players new to English football and the clubs two divisions apart for the last two seasons, the Elland Road bearpit will be new to many.

But the Owls came through pressure games last season – most notably the last two, overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win the play-off semi-final, then defeating Barnsley in extra-time stoppage-time to win promotion at Wembley.

HAPPY MEMORY: Lee Gregory scores for Milwall against Leeds United at Elland Road in 2018

The key, says Gregory, is not to be scared, but excited. This is what they fought for last season.

"When you're a kid you always want to play in the biggest games, the best atmospheres so when you do walk out and you do feel that atmosphere, whether it's good or bad, just look up and enjoy it," says the centre-forward.

"You'd look back when you're older if you didn't enjoy it and think, 'I wish I did.'

"Just think back to when you do play in little games if you like, the games where there's not been the atmosphere. They're the ones that are harder to get up for. You probably do learn it (playing in these games). It's probably not something you can jump right into and think like that."

CONFIDENCE: Lee Gregory is not worried about those Sheffield Wednesday players experiencing Elland Road for the first time

So can he teach anyone?

"I think you just have to experience it," says the 35-year-old. "Some of the new lads are experienced in playing in big atmospheres so I think they'll be all right but you just have to enjoy it. You play your best football when you're enjoying it. It's going to be a fun game."

Gregory is bracing himself.

“In any local game I seem to get a lot of grief," he smiles. "I must just have one of those faces people love to imagine punching!

"I love a bit of banter with the fans. It makes you want to play that little bit harder and score.

“Maybe it’s because I’m from Sheffield, but I seem to get a lot of grief when I go there. It’s always nice to stick a goal in up there and get a win. Hopefully I can do that again.”

The January 2018 game between Leeds and Millwall springs quickly to mind when Gregory is asked for memories of the ground.

He put the Lions 2-0 up, only for 10-man Leeds to lead 3-2 with three minutes left. Millwall won 4-3.

"I was going back to Sheffield after and my mates and father-in-law were waiting to give me a lift home," he recalls. "I thought I'd let it die down so an hour after the game I came out to walk to their car. My mate had parked round the corner up from the pub just outside Elland Road (The Peacock). I was trying to keep my head down and cover up the badge on my tracksuit. I was getting shouted at, sworn at.

“Just as I was past that and I was getting to the car a minibus pulled up right in front of me, full of Leeds fans. I was panicking a bit! My mates had to jump out and stand in front of me to usher me round the side.

“Anyway, nothing happened. It turned out these lads got off just to go for a wee round the corner.”

This time it will be Gregory hoping to spread the panic in a huge game for his club. Already manager Xisco Munoz's grip on the job feels loose – daft though that is this early in the season – but a fifth win in their 13th game against Leeds this Millennium (the Whites have won four, too) would do wonders for him and the confidence of his side going into an international break.