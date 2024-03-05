He is now preparing his side for Stoke City’s visit to Elland Road, with a Friday night derby date with Sheffield Wednesday on the horizon too.

It is perhaps one of the positives to be taken from the Championship’s relentless nature that there is rarely opportunity to ponder and rue.

A 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town was not ideal but it was hardly a wrecking ball to Leeds’ hopes of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke is preparing Leeds United to face Stoke City. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

There were frustrating aspects of the game from a Whites perspective but Farke has insisted a point away from home is “always a solid result”.

He said: “We've got a pretty young side, a side who in the recent months were just used to winning ways. Especially in this league, in the Championship, when you have so many games, it's important to never underestimate a draw, especially on the road, especially when you've played just two-and-a-half days before.

"A difficult away game on a difficult pitch, the ball was more or less never in play. [We] didn't want to take this away but then also after the nerves calmed down, to speak in a realistic way, a point on the road in this league is always a solid result.

"I would never sign for a point before a game because I always want to win each and every game but when the outcome is just a point, you take it.”

As the season progresses, it becomes increasingly difficult for managers to say they are paying little attention to the league table.

Particularly when the promotion race is as intense as it is shaping up to be, the points tallies of rivals cannot be ignored.

It is this constant and draining obsession with standings that makes the latter stages of a campaign as tiring as they are exciting. Small bumps in the road can feel like huge roadblocks but Farke is not one for losing his cool.

He said: “We know that this league is relentless, each and every game you have the chance to win three points. Especially in this league, there are sometimes crazy results.

"I wouldn't say that a draw on the road under these circumstances, against a side who are fighting with a knife between their teeth against relegation, with more or less than one week to prepare for such a game, [is bad].

“We know that a point is valuable and a point can make a big difference in the table in the end. Yes, we were in the beginning a bit disappointed but overall, we know we're in brilliant shape. We've delivered in the recent weeks and months, there is no reason to dwell on a draw.