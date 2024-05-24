Leeds United fans have been warned trains down to the capital will be “extremely busy” on the day of the Championship play-off final.

It has been 14 years since Leeds last played at Wembley but they will be returning to the national stadium on Sunday, May 26. Southampton will provide the opposition as Daniel Farke’s side look to seal promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds will be backed by a healthy crowd following a desperate scramble among the fanbase to secure tickets for the most important game of the club’s season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many will be travelling via rail, with a number of services sold out due to huge demand. Fans have been warned to expect busy services and that they may need to stand on the way down to London King’s Cross.

Leeds United fans are preparing to descend on Wembley for the Championship play-off final. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A statement issued by LNER read: “Trains to London King’s Cross on Sunday 26 May are expected to be extremely busy up until 13:00 due to large numbers of customers travelling to the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium.

“Most trains are now fully reserved and if you are travelling without a seat reservation, you will likely need to stand for your journey. We recommend giving yourself plenty of time to arrive at the station and checking our Travel Alerts for the latest updates before you travel.

“Northbound trains to Leeds on Sunday evening will also be very busy and seat reservations are recommended. The last northbound train to Wakefield Westgate departs at 21:35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last northbound train to York departs at 22:05. The last northbound train to Doncaster and Leeds departs at 22:35.