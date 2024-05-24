Leeds United Wembley travel: LNER warn of 'extremely busy' trains ahead of play-off final v Southampton

By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2024, 15:04 BST
Leeds United fans have been warned trains down to the capital will be “extremely busy” on the day of the Championship play-off final.

It has been 14 years since Leeds last played at Wembley but they will be returning to the national stadium on Sunday, May 26. Southampton will provide the opposition as Daniel Farke’s side look to seal promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds will be backed by a healthy crowd following a desperate scramble among the fanbase to secure tickets for the most important game of the club’s season.

Many will be travelling via rail, with a number of services sold out due to huge demand. Fans have been warned to expect busy services and that they may need to stand on the way down to London King’s Cross.

Leeds United fans are preparing to descend on Wembley for the Championship play-off final. Image: Jonathan GawthorpeLeeds United fans are preparing to descend on Wembley for the Championship play-off final. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
A statement issued by LNER read: “Trains to London King’s Cross on Sunday 26 May are expected to be extremely busy up until 13:00 due to large numbers of customers travelling to the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley Stadium.

“Most trains are now fully reserved and if you are travelling without a seat reservation, you will likely need to stand for your journey. We recommend giving yourself plenty of time to arrive at the station and checking our Travel Alerts for the latest updates before you travel.

“Northbound trains to Leeds on Sunday evening will also be very busy and seat reservations are recommended. The last northbound train to Wakefield Westgate departs at 21:35.

“The last northbound train to York departs at 22:05. The last northbound train to Doncaster and Leeds departs at 22:35.

“Please remember that not everyone will be going to the game, so please be considerate of our other customers travelling and be kind to our staff who are there to help.”

