16 brilliant photos of Leeds United fans supporting their team in the Premier League this season

Leeds United fans have experienced plenty of highs and lows already this season as they await their team’s return to action later this month.

The Whites first competitive game since November 12 will be against Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28. There have been some memorable wins for Leeds this season, including Elland Road victories over Wolves, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Away from home, Leeds picked up one of the results of the campaign as they recorded a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Anfield at the end of October.

The Elland Road support is famed for producing one of the best atmospheres in English football. After his first game in West Yorkshire, Rasmus Kristensen said in August: “What an atmosphere!”

“Everyone told me how it is at Elland Road and to experience it myself was unbelievable, incredible. It doesn’t compare to anywhere I’ve played - this tops everything. It’s by far best league in the world and I felt that.”

With 14 games played, United are 15th in the table, two points above the relegation zone but only four behind the top half. As fans await this month’s meeting with Man City we have picked some of the best photos from Leeds fans celebrating in the stands this season.

Recognise anyone you know?

1. Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea Jesse Marsch celebrates with Leeds fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Shoes off Leeds United fans show their support by taking their shoes off during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Leeds 3-0 Chelsea A fan with a Leeds United tattoo on his arm during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Leeds 1-1 Everton Leeds fans celebrate their goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road in Leeds August 30. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales