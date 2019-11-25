A Leeds United defender, plus strikers from Sheffield United, Hull City and Barnsley - but no place for Patrick Bamford in our Team of the Week
EIGHT clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with an embarrassment of riches and some tough decisions up front in a 4-2-4 formation.
Freddie Ladapo, Patrick Bamford, Britt Assombalonga and Patrick Bamford miss out, such was the level of competition this week.
1. GOALKEEPER
Seny Dieng (Doncaster Rovers)'Made a couple of smart saves and was solid throughout at League One leaders Wycombe and had little chance with the hosts' dramatic stoppage-time penalty.
2. DEFENDER
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).'Boro's Mr Versatile showed discipline in an unfamiliar right-sided central defensive role and underlined his status as a top professional against Hull.
3. DEFENDER
Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).'Making up for lost time after some injury ills and was commanding at Adams Park.
4. DEFENDER
Ben White (Leeds United).'Seems to have a season-ticket in our side. Immaculate, as ever, at Kenilworth Road.
