Jesse Marsch left St James’ Park pleased with the point his Leeds United side had battled hard for as opposite number Eddie Howe claimed Newcastle United had created enough chances to win the game.

Fabian Schar wasted a trio of opporutunites as Newcastle’s hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were dashed by Leeds, who ended a run of back-to-back defeats.

The Magpies’ best opportunities on an ultimately barren afternoon fell to the Switzerland international and fellow defender Dan Burn, but neither was able to break the deadlock and the Yorkshiremen emerged with a hard-fought 0-0 draw – on a weekend that saw defeats for Bournemouth, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham.

Marsch said: "I feel good about coming here and getting a draw. The first half was good from us but in the second half they started playing every ball into our end.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, speaks with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I'm happy with how we dealt with the crowd and the mentality to get a draw and keep a clean sheet."

Howe felt Leeds ran down the clock as much as they could, as their frustration showed itself in added time when Callum Wilson unnecessarily shoved Illan Meslier, with the Whites goalkeeper sharing a wide grin as a small melee ensued.

"It is a sign of how far we have come that they were timewasting and doing everything they could to take time out of the game," Howe told Sky Sports.

"All that was missing was the final third. It was one of those days for us. We had enough chances to win the game comfortably."

