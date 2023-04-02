Another of Leeds United's Premier League relegation rivals sack their manager

Leicester City have sacked manager Brendan Rodgers after dropping into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager had been in charge since 2019, and led the Foxes to their first FA Cup win in 2021, but a run of six defeats and a draw in the last seven matches have cost him his job.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat against relegation rivals Crystal Palace – who sacked Patrick Vieira last month – saw Leicester fall into the bottom three.

The following day, a "mutual" parting of the ways was announced. Coaches Chris Davies and Glen Driscoll have also left the east Midlands club.

Goalkeeping coach Mike Stowell and first-team coach Adam Sadler will be in charge for Tuesday's Premier League visit of Aston Villa.

This season has been an uncomfortable one for Leicester, who began it poorly after apparent tensions over a lack of investment in the squad over the summer.

"The achievements of the team under Brendan's management speak for themselves – we've experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch," said chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave (training ground), and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured.

"However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations.

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management.

"'Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."