Archie Gray catches eye but mixed bag of Leeds United player ratings reflects performance

The Whites dominated possession – with 72 per cent of the ball – but did not do enough with it and showed familiar defensive frailties in the draw.
Illan Meslier – could he have done better with the goals? 5
Luke Ayling – his ability to get forward and his difficulties getting back were both features of the game 5
Pascal Struijk – unspectacular, which is no bad thing from a centre-back 6
Liam Cooper – towering header to score was his last contribution as the fall injured him 7
Leo Hjelde – tough afternoon for the defender, Cardiff's second was made down his side 5
Ethan Ampadu – solid figure in central midfield 6
Archie Gray – the 17-year-old looked the part on his Leeds debut with his composed passing 8
Crysencio Summerville – a lively presence throughout, his equalising finish was excellent 7
Luis Sinisterra – disappointing in the hole but it was his shot which fell for Summerville 6
Dan James – got into some good positions in the second half but denied by an offside flag and Jak Alnwick's glove 7
Willy Gnonto – a good performance at centre-forward 7
Substitutes:
Sam Byram (for Hjelde, 46) – Leeds looked much better defensively when he came on 7
Charlie Cresswell (for Cooper, 53) – no complaints but he had pleasingly little to do; did threaten at a set-piece, though 5
Ian Poveda (for James, 82) – N/A
Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 82) – N/A
Sonny Perkins (for Gray, 90+3) – N/A
Not used: Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, Darlow.