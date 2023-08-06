All Sections
Archie Gray catches eye but mixed bag of Leeds United player ratings reflects performance

Even with a stoppage-time goal from Crysencio Summerville, Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City was still a disappointment.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The Whites dominated possession – with 72 per cent of the ball – but did not do enough with it and showed familiar defensive frailties in the draw.

Illan Meslier – could he have done better with the goals? 5

Luke Ayling – his ability to get forward and his difficulties getting back were both features of the game 5

Pascal Struijk – unspectacular, which is no bad thing from a centre-back 6

Liam Cooper – towering header to score was his last contribution as the fall injured him 7

Leo Hjelde – tough afternoon for the defender, Cardiff's second was made down his side 5

Ethan Ampadu – solid figure in central midfield 6

STAR PERFORMER: Leeds United debutant Archie GraySTAR PERFORMER: Leeds United debutant Archie Gray
STAR PERFORMER: Leeds United debutant Archie Gray

Archie Gray – the 17-year-old looked the part on his Leeds debut with his composed passing 8

Crysencio Summerville – a lively presence throughout, his equalising finish was excellent 7

Luis Sinisterra – disappointing in the hole but it was his shot which fell for Summerville 6

Dan James – got into some good positions in the second half but denied by an offside flag and Jak Alnwick's glove 7

Willy Gnonto – a good performance at centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

Sam Byram (for Hjelde, 46) – Leeds looked much better defensively when he came on 7

Charlie Cresswell (for Cooper, 53) – no complaints but he had pleasingly little to do; did threaten at a set-piece, though 5

Ian Poveda (for James, 82) – N/A

Joe Gelhardt (for Gnonto, 82) – N/A

Sonny Perkins (for Gray, 90+3) – N/A

Not used: Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, Darlow.

