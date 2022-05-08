Arsenal 2 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

They produced some real fight in the first half but the problem was just how bad they were before half-time.

Illan Meslier – made some saves when it was too late but it was impossible to loo back that scene-setting error at the start 5

GOAL: Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente pulled a goal back

Luke Ayling – irresponsibly brainless from one of the most senior players 2

Diego Llorente – a goalline clearance and a goal for the centre-back 7

Robin Koch – moved to right-back once Ayling was sent off 5

Junior Firpo – flicked the ball on for the goal but struggled badly with Saka in the first half 6

Kalvin Phillips – difficult game for the midfielder 6

Mateusz Klich – booked for a tackle from behind before being substituted at half-time 4

Raphinha – did very little to help Ayling, who clearly needed all the help he could get against Gabriel Martinelli, got himself booked and was substituted when Leeds needed two unlikely goals to salvage something 4

Dan James – could not fault his effort, typified by his covering tackle as Arsenal threatened to break in the 90th minute but Leeds need more than just graft 6

Jack Harrison – one of many who failed to leave his mark 5

Joe Gelhardt – barely saw the ball on his first start of 2022 before being substituted as a result of Ayling's red card 5

Substitutes:

Pascal Struijk (for Gelhardt, 29) – worked hard in the rearguard action 6

Lewis Bate (for Klich, 46) – showed senior players the way in only his second Premier League appearance 7

Rodrgio (for Raphinha, 60) – put a late header at Aaron Ramsdale 5