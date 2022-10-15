Ahead of Thursday’s European outing, Arteta felt it best to rest the former Man City striker, who has enjoyed a fine start to life in North London.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table, with the Brazilian scoring five times in nine appearances while also providing four assists.

Speaking before the win over Bodo/Glimt, Arteta said of Jesus: “We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be further assessed and could still return when Arsenal travel to Elland Road, with the Gunners aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table ahead of Man City’s visit to Anfield later on Sunday.

But Arteta admitted: "I don’t know, obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool. That’s why we decided not to bring him in [to Norway], so let's see how he is on Saturday."

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been missing with a muscular issue and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Emile Smith Rowe is out after groin surgery while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is another definite absentee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on October 12, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal came through Thursday’s game unscathed. That was much to Arteta’s relief after he expressed concerns about Bodo/Glimt’s playing surface.

Asked whether playing on the artificial pitch made him worried about injuries, he said: “You are, but it’s the squad we have. We had 16 players available.

"So I have to play 11, and I don’t want those 11 to play 90 minutes here, because I know probably what is going to happen in the next day or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they get injured here we should be talking about how we should not be risking a player, or risk (another) player. At the end, they have to play.”

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected back in the starting line-up for Sunday’s home game after serving a one-game ban following his red card against Aston Villa.

Junior Firpo is back in contention after having a minor setback on his return from a knee injury, but Pascal Struijk will retain his place at left-back.