Aston Villa reveal another significant injury blow ahead of Leeds United trip

The Frenchman, who joined Villa from Marseille on a free transfer in the summer, was withdrawn in the first half of last Friday’s 1-0 win over Southampton.

He has been a regular in the midfield for Steven Gerrard’s side, starting in all seven of the club’s Premier League outings. After the victory, Gerrard admitted he was concerned by the injury.

"I'm worried about it," he said. "It seems like every time we get three points it comes with a cost."

Boubacar Kamara of Aston Villa reacts after picking up an injury against Southampton. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Kamara was part of the France squad for their Nations League fixtures but has been forced to withdraw and questions now remain over his fitness for the World Cup.

He will miss Villa’s return to Premier League action against Leeds United on October 2.