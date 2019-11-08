Attacker set to decide his own Leeds United future, EFL expert urges Middlesbrough to make bold call, Newcastle target discusses future - Championship preview
The points total is tight at the top and bottom of the Championship table ahead of another eagerly-awaited weekend of fixtures.
As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's second-tier games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. New man in the Stoke City dugout
Michael ONeill was confirmed on Friday morning - reportedly doubling his Northern Ireland 750,000 salary. He has been promised significant resources in January - but first must deal with big relegation clash v Barnsley.
There is a fierce Midlands derby to keep your eye on with both Forest and Derby needing to win for different reasons. These games are usually hard to call but EFL expert Dave Prutton has gone with a 2-1 home win.
Having already tasted a derby day defeat to Swansea City a few weeks ago, Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock will pray he and his men can avoid another against Bristol City. Theyll be without hat-trick hero Joe Ralls, too.
4. Alex Neil staying - but will the head of recruitment?
Stoke failed to lure Neil to the Bet365 Stadium and in the process got themselves reported to the FA. Now, Preston have to deal with rumours that head of recruitment Joe Savage is being chased by Southampton and Hearts.