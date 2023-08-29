All Sections
Away watch: How Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough & Barnsley FC rated in the weekend away attendance table

LEEDS UNITED, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough were backed by sell-out visiting allocations in their weekend Championship fixtures at Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion respectively.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

But the top away following of the weekend across the EFL came from Derby County, who took 3,800 supporters to Peterborough United in their 4-2 win in League One.

The biggest followingS in the second-tier came from the Owls and QPR, who each took 2,823 visiting fans in their fixtures. The R's called in at Southampton.

A sell-out following of 2,008 supporters saw Leeds secure a fine 4-3 success at high-flying Ipswich. Boro were backed by 1,965 fans in a losing cause in a disappointing 4-2 reverse at The Hawthorns.

Yorkshire clubs Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough took sell-out away followings to their weekend fixtures.

Leicester took 2,226 away fans to Rotherham United, while an estimated 1,600 visiting followers saw Norwich City romp to a 4-0 triumph at Huddersfield Town.

Another notable following saw 2,785 Sunderland fans attend their game at Coventry City.

The smallest Championship following came on Friday night when 420 Bristol City fans made the long trek to Hull City for their televised game.

In League One, Barnsley were backed by an estimated 500 fans in their impressive 2-0 win at Wigan.

Winless Doncaster Rovers, who currently prop up the entire EFL, were backed by 535 fans in their loss at MK Dons, while 408 Morecambe supporters attended their 2-0 reverse at Harrogate Town.

Crewe took a backing of 334 fans to their game at Bradford City, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

