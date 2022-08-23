Barnsley FC's Michael Duff on Nicky Cadden, Michal Helik, Herbie Kane and Leeds United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadden is waiting for scan results after feeling a twinge in his calf at half-time on Saturday and is unlikely to feature in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Leeds United.

Duff said: "Cads has had a scan and we are still waiting for the results. Hopefully, it's nothing serious from his other calf on Saturday.

"He was just warming up at half-time, which is why he never came on the pitch. It doesn't seem too bad, so we'll have to see what happens there.

"It is always frustrating when people get injured. With the long-term ones, you sort of get your head around them when they are out for six months. But it is the little niggles when they are nearly always there and they have minor set-backs. He's as frustrated as anyone else. But it is part of the job and why you have a squad.

"Herbie and Micha are definitely getting closer. They haven't joined the group yet, but they are on the grass and a sign of hopefully getting closer.

"Saturday might be a little bit early (with Kane), but hopefully something after that. He's that close. Micha has been doing a lot of work with Herbie and hopefully they are about level with each other, so hopefully that's another positive that they are getting closer."

Meanwhile, Duff believes that the prospect of a Yorkshire derby and facing Leeds in front of a big crowd at Elland Road is something that his players should fully embrace and comes at the right time following Saturday's poor home reverse to Wycombe Wanderers.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

With few expecting Barnsley to progress in this round two clash, Duff says that the game is the equivalent of a 'free hit' as Barnsley seek to pull off another shock after disposing of Middlesbrough in the opening round at the Riverside Stadium.Duff, whose Reds side will be backed by 3,000 fans in West Yorkshire, added: "It is a good one after Saturday and a free hit.

"We are going away to a Premier League club. I know it is a local derby, but it is fair to say that Leeds are ahead of us at the minute. It's a great game to be involved in and these are the games you want to play in and test yourself in against the best.

"There's been quite a few sold ticket-wise, so I think there will be a lot there. The team might change a little bit, but it's opportunities.

"It is an opportunity to go and express themselves and enjoy it and you only enjoy it by performing well. To perform well, they know what they need to do.