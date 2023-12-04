'Belief growing with each and every game': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on return of Elland Road fear factor

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has stressed that belief is growing 'with each and every game' at Elland Road after seeing his side secure a milestone home success on Saturday.

United went behind for the second time in four days in front of their supporters, but responded in fitting fashion en route to a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough in an absorbing encounter.

In the process, Leeds won for the seventh successive time on home soil, the last time they achieved that feat outside of the top-two divisions was in December 1999.

Boro posed significant issues for Leeds, even after defender Anfernee Dijksteel was dismissed for a second bookable offence on 63 minutes.

But the third-placed hosts - who saw Dan James and Crysencio Summerville score rare headed goals and Joel Piroe score a penalty - held their nerve on a day when the top four all won.

Leeds are the only Championship side who remain undefeated at home this season, with James scoring for a fifth consecutive match at Elland Road - Piroe has netted in his last three.

And Farke insists that Elland Road 'fear factor' is returning.The German said: "Imagine my first meeting with the players and I wanted Elland Road to be a fortress again after the difficult years.

"Every team is already a bit scared to come here as I know this place can be second to none, even in (across) the whole country in terms of atmosphere and spirit within the stadium and we are on the right path to rewrite and recreate this again.

"Our supporters are outstanding and also help us in difficult periods.