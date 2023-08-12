Leeds are at Birmingham City on Saturday with a long way still to go in the process of weeding out the players who no longer want to be at the club and bringing in Championship-quality replacements who do.
But despite leading the line against Norwich City on the opening day, Gnonto has demanded to jump ship despite, despite Leeds' continuing insistence that the teenage Italy forward is not for sale.
Gnonto will not be at St Andrew's having told manager Farke for the second match running he is unavailable in an attempt to force a move.
For now Leeds are not budging, and say they have started an internal disciplinary process.
But much as they do not want to be held to ransom, they will also have to bear in mind Farke's pre-match comments that he will not pick anyone not fully committed to the cause.
At least in centre-back Rodon, who joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this week, he has another to pick from.
"All the players on the pitch for us give their everything in order to defend this white shirt," he insists. "Names or transfers or salaries are not important, it's what I see during games and in training.
"On Wednesday we had to play without several quality players and it is not that easy to beat a League One side. We delivered the highest distance we've covered since 2019. It's a good testament to our fitness."
Considering that sample size includes more than two years of Marcelo Bielsa's ferocious-running teams, it is an excellent one.
"That means you are fit but this says also the players on the pitch were fully committed and ready to work," argues Farke, with some justification. "Perhaps not always perfect – I wasn't happy with the first half – but if you show this commitment and work-rate, I think every Leeds supporter is happy and they forgive them sometimes for mistakes in the passing.
"This is what our supporters need to feel, players on the pitch who are fully committed to work. I just pick players who are fully committed to work unbelievably hard."
Rodon never really made it at White Hart Lane, limited to eight Premier League starts in three years, but 37 Welsh caps suggest he is more than cut out for the top end of the Championship, as does the fact manager Farke, a successful talent-spotter at this level, wanted him.
His mindset will have been a big part of that.
“I know the history and it is a massive club, I can’t wait to get started," he said. “When Leeds came calling it was very hard to turn that down."
Rodon can also helps Farke’s plan to build a team capable of controlling games with possession.
“I am a ball-playing centre-half and the way we want to play here, it starts from the back," he noted. “Having experience of playing against the manager, it is amazing, attractive football."
Tyler Adams' future is also in doubt after Chelsea agreed to activate the midfielder's release clause but were unable to reach and agreement with the American when it emerged he is likely to have Moises Caicedo for competition if he moves to Stamford Bridge.