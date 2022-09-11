Bradford (Park Avenue) will play on Monday but Leeds United will not, EFL expected to resume on Tuesday

In its initial Friday announcement on the postponement, the National League said that at that stage the plan was to resume fixtures on Monday, and that remains the case.

The match at Horsfall will therefore kick off as planned at 7.45pm.

Leeds United's match at home to Nottingham Forest will not be played because it is classed as one of the weekend round of fixtures the Premier League postponed, whilst the majority of sports played on.

With no games scheduled for Monday, official confirmation is expected shortly that the Football League programme will resume on Tuesday, with all Yorkshire clubs in action that night, bar Rotherham United, who are due to host Blackpool in the Championship 24 hours later.

No decision has yet been reached on the next round of weekend games, given the proximity to the late queen's September 19 funeral. Leeds are due at Manchester United on the 18th, which will be a big police operation when resources may or may not need to be redirected to London.