Brenden Aaronson on prospective move to Leeds United

Leeds reportedly tabled an offer of £15m for the Red Bull Salzburg player last week before upping their offer to £20m after seeing their first bid rejected.

The United States international, who has scored five times for his country, has played a key role in Salzburg's Bundesliga title-charge this season.

Aaronson is currently on international duty with the USA and addressed the media ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

The youngster was asked about the well-publicised interest from Leeds as he fielded questions but said: "I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk about that. It’s a subject that I don't want to talk about right now."

Following Friday's contest with El Salvador, the United States are set to face Canada and Honduras as they aim to book their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Aaronson insists that the interest from Leeds is not on his mind, as he aims to help his country secure their place in Qatar.

When questioned about the difficulties of a completing a potential deal this week, Aaronson responded: "It's not really hard for me because I'm focused on what is in hand.

TARGET: Leeds United have reportedly had two bids knocked back for Brenden Aaronson. Picture: Getty Images.

"I'm focused on these World Cup qualifying games and that's all my thought process is on.