Burnley 1 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

Leeds United took a point from a physical game at Turf Moor.

By Stuart Rayner
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 5:37 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 5:44 pm
GOAL: Leeds United's former Burnley striker Patrick Bamford

It was far from a classic performance from Leeds, who were given a tough afternoon by Burnley. Here is how they rated man for man.

Illan Meslier – helpless from the goal having perhaps got a faint and crucial touch to James Tarkowski's header 6

Diego Llorente– came back after injury and did not last the course 6

Liam Cooper – a battling performance on a day for that 6

Pascal Struijk – given a tough time in the heart of the back three 6

Luke Ayling – hindered Meslier for the goal, it was not his best day 5

Kalvin Phillips – took a bruising in the midfield battle 6

Stuart Dallas – worked hard at left wing-back in Junior Firpo's absence 6

Raphinha – the brightest of the Leeds players, he was important in their equaliser 7

Rodrigo – not a day for him 5

Jack Harrison – no lack of effort but a tough game for the Leeds forwards to get into with no rhythm to it 6

Patrick Bamford – did his job with the equaliser 7

Substitutes:

Jamie Shackleton (for Llorente, 65) – his willingness to get forward from wing-back created the equaliser 6

Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 73) – came on in the final push for an equaliser 5

Not used: Forshaw, Klaesson, Costa, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron.