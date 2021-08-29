Burnley 1 Leeds United 1 - player ratings

It was far from a classic performance from Leeds, who were given a tough afternoon by Burnley. Here is how they rated man for man.
Illan Meslier – helpless from the goal having perhaps got a faint and crucial touch to James Tarkowski's header 6
Diego Llorente– came back after injury and did not last the course 6
Liam Cooper – a battling performance on a day for that 6
Pascal Struijk – given a tough time in the heart of the back three 6
Luke Ayling – hindered Meslier for the goal, it was not his best day 5
Kalvin Phillips – took a bruising in the midfield battle 6
Stuart Dallas – worked hard at left wing-back in Junior Firpo's absence 6
Raphinha – the brightest of the Leeds players, he was important in their equaliser 7
Rodrigo – not a day for him 5
Jack Harrison – no lack of effort but a tough game for the Leeds forwards to get into with no rhythm to it 6
Patrick Bamford – did his job with the equaliser 7
Substitutes:
Jamie Shackleton (for Llorente, 65) – his willingness to get forward from wing-back created the equaliser 6
Tyler Roberts (for Rodrigo, 73) – came on in the final push for an equaliser 5
Not used: Forshaw, Klaesson, Costa, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron.