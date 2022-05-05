Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Yorkshire football including Rotherham United’s promotion back to the Championship and Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to join them there.

They also discuss Doncaster Rovers’ fall and the Championship play-off hopes of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally, how worried should Leeds United’s fans be?

.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.