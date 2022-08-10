Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adeniran opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard, first-half strike before teeing up Sylla Sow with an inch-perfect cross to wrap up victory after the break.

Commenting on the ex-Everton and Fulham midfielder’s display, Moore said: “He’s had problems with his knees and we’ve had to manage him during pre-season on the hard pitches, so it’s great to have him back and I’m really pleased for him that he put in the performance that he did.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After scoring a goal like that and, then, assisting the second one, he can certainly feel pleased with his night’s work.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA.

The win stretched Wednesday’s unbeaten run at Hillsborough to an 11th game - equalling their best sequence since February 2016 - with Moore adding: “There were some big performances in a real, quality game and I thought we got stronger as it went on and managed the game well in and out of possession.”

Wednesday’s reward is a home game against Rochdale in the second round.

Elsewhere, Leeds United host League One Barnsley at Elland Road while Rotherham United host Morecambe. Bradford City welcome Blackburn Rovers to Valley Parade.

Northern section: Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa, Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End, Leeds United v Barnsley, Fleetwood Town v Everton, Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United, Rotherham United v Morecambe, Barrow v Lincoln City, Stockport County v Leicester City, Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers, Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest, Shrewsbury Town v Burnley