Attentions have now fully turned to this season's Championship run-in following the closure of the transfer window on Friday.

And here, we round-up the winners and losers from another action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

A run of three straight defeats has left Barnsley seven points from safety after losing a relegation six-pointer to Charlton on Saturday. Gerhard Struber blasted the Tykes for always making the same mistakes.

The Owls stalemate with Millwall means Garry Monks side have picked up just four points from the last 21 on offer. Monk, with help from his newest recruits, has challenged his players to go on an unbeaten run.

The Rams put in arguably their best performance of the season after thrashing Stoke City 4-0 at the iPro Stadium on Friday night. Much of the talk was about Wayne Rooney, who found the net again.

Although goalkeeper Raya was a part of the Brentford team that smashed Hull City 5-1 at the KCOM Stadium, his howler is just too hard to ignore. Think Peter Enckelman, but much, much worse.

The Cottagers might have closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to three points but Scott Parker still voiced concerns after Huddersfield almost fought back from 3-0 down in a 3-2 scoreline.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi labelled his players stupid and naive as the Reds missed the chance to go within one point of the top two after surrendering a 1-0 lead to lose at Birmingham City.

The Baggies returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over Luton Town but Slaven Bilic insists he and his team are not looking at results elsewhere as the automatic promotion race hots up.

Ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson described Bamford as wayward and wasteful while Noel Whelan criticised Casilla for allowing Joe Williams corner to travel all the way into the net via a slight deflection off Pablo Hernandez.

The Wigan Athletic manager showed his class after he masterminded a shock win at Elland Road by hailing Leeds fans as strong supporters and hopes they get the success they deserve this season.