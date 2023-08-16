CHAMPIONSHIP club Huddersfield Town have formally applied to the English Football League to upgrade the club's academy to Category Three status.

Assessment will now be undertaken by the Professional Game Academy Audit Company across the 2023-24 season, with the change of academy status being applicable for next season, if successful.

If Town's application gets the green light, it will see the return of academy age groups from under-nine to under-16 levels, adding to the higher age groups that currently sit under the club’s B Team structure.

It would reverse the controversial downgrading of the club's youth system in 2017, which drew criticism from fans, with Town effectively abolishing all youth football below under-17 level - with the reasoning behind that it that many youngsters were opting to go to academies at bigger clubs.

Chief executive Jake Edwards said: “The future of the club’s Academy has been right at the top of the priority list for our new owner, Kevin Nagle, even ahead of the completion of his purchase of the club in the summer, and this is an important first step towards our plans.

“The board believes the expansion of the Academy is of the utmost importance for the club, both in terms of player development and community engagement.

"We will take the best elements of the existing B Team player development model and begin to apply them at younger age levels, and I’m sure that will excite parents of budding footballers across our region.