Championship rumour mill: Leeds United to hijack deal for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Aston Villa to appoint former Premier League managerial duo

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United should hijack West Bromwich Albion's move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack, according to one opinion report. (Football League World)

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is backing Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough to claim promotion to the Premier League this season. Adkins said: “They are three teams who I think will get promoted this season. Three good sides."

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has confirmed via his Instagram account that he will return for the Whites' clash with Blackburn Rovers on October 20. (Instagram)

Thierry Henry will hold further talks with Aston Villa this week as he closes in on his first managerial job at Villa Park. (Daily Telegraph)

And former Chelsea defender John Terry, could join Henry as his assistant having announced his retirement from his playing days yesterday evening. (The Sun)

However, another report claims Aston Villa will ask Celtic for permission to talk to Brendan Rodgers about becoming their new boss today. (Daily Record)

Hull City defender Reece Burke admits the Tigers are in a relegation battle after a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United sent them to the bottom of the Championship. (HullLive)

West Bromwich Albion will table another bid for Blackburn Rovers attacker Bradley Dack in January having failed to lure him to the Hawthorns in the summer. (The Sun)

Bolton Wanderers have been served with a winding-up petition after missing a payment to HMRC, however it is expected the club will pay 'in the next week'. (The Bolton News)

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon, who is being monitored by Manchester City, hopes to take his Wales chance after a "shock" call-up to the squad. (BBC Sport)