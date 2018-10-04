Championship rumour mill: Premier League clubs target key Leeds United striker, Whites should pay for £10m+ for prolific forward, Aston Villa eye Newcastle United manager plus former Arsenal man

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Premier League clubs Southampton, Brighton and Burnley are weighing up moves for Leeds United attacker Kemar Roofe, (Football Insider)

Leeds United should look to spend big and bring Brentford striker Neal Maupay to Elland Road in January. Maupay has found the net nine times in as many Championship games so far this season. (Football Fan Cast)

Who will replaced Steve Bruce at Aston Villa?

Aston Villa could launch an audacious move for Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez, although the 58-year-old's poor relationship with Villa CEO Christian Purslow is a stumbling block as Benitez blamed Purslow for his Liverpool exit during the pair’s time at Anfield. (Daily Mirror)

As Villa look to make a high profile appointment, Shaktar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca is on Aston Villa's radar as the 45-year-old has links with Jorge Mendes. The Portuguese agent will play a part in assisting Villa’s search and is sure to put forward a number of potential candidates. (BirminghamLive)

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is keen on the managerial role at Villa Park. Henry was apparently considered when the Midlands-based club were taken over in July. (Daily Mirror)

John Terry is another named thrown into the hat. The ex Chelsea defender was on the verge on rejoining Villa as a player in the summer but a move never materialised. (Daily Mail)

Stephen Warnock believes his old club will most likely turn to Sam Allardyce, however admitted Villa fans would prefer someone with a better attractive style of play. (Quest TV)

Elsewhere from around the Championship

Former Hull City chairman Paul Duffen is heading a consortium bidding to purchase the club from current owner Assem Allam. (Hull Daily Mail)

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has tipped QPR's Les Ferdinand to replace Dan Ashworth at the Football Association as it is 'only fair and correct'. Ashworth is leaving his position at the FA to take up a role with the Seagulls. (Daily Mail)

Bakary Sako missed West Brom’s late comeback at Sheffield Wednesday last night due to a lack on fitness. The former Crystal Palace winger only joined the Baggies last week. (Express and Star)

West Brom boss Darren Moore admitted there was a risk in his decision to throw on all three substitutes afforded to him - even though it eventually paid off as West Brom snatched an unlikely point at Sheffield Wednesday. Wes Hoolahan, Gareth Barry and Hal Robson-Kanu all came on at once. (BirminghamLive)

Millwall also fought back from two goals down last night at Nottingham Forest, and late goal scorer Lee Gregory hopes it will prove the turning point in their season. (News at Den)