Championship rumour mill: Premier League winner would 'love' Leeds United move, Wolverhampton Wanderers join Aston Villa in race for Scottish defender

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Premier League winner and free agent Robert Huth says Leeds United is 'perfect' as he looks for a new club. Speaking on Goals on Sunday, host Ben Shepherd said: “Leeds wouldn’t be too bad would it?” when questioning how his search was going for a new club. Huth replied: “It’s perfect". (Goals on Sunday - via This Is Futbol)

Aston Villa's next two games against Preston North End and Millwall will decide manager Steve Bruce's future. (Daily Mail) Meanwhile, Bruce’s future could come into further question with the imminent appointment of a new technical director, while a head of performance is also expected. (The Telegraph)

Villa midfielder Miles Jedinak has retired from international football with Australia. (Instagram)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Aston Villa and Celtic in the race to sign 21-year-old Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. (Scottish Sun)

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Daniel Sturridge's failed loan spell at West Bromwich Albion has helped him regain his goal scoring touch. (The Sun)

Preston manager Alex Neil says the club are working tirelessly to put things right ahead of their visit to Villa Park. Neil's side currently sit bottom of the Championship. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Hull City midfielder Jarrod Bowen doesn't think any team can stop The Tigers on their day. “We will just play our game and I don’t think anyone can stop us, on our day, when everyone is singing and dancing.” (HullLive)

Frank Lampard has hinted at making changes to his Derby County side as they play their sixth game in 19 days against Norwich City tonight - but admitted he doesn't want to disrupt their rhythm. (DerbyshireLive)

Reading manager Paul Clement says fans are too quick to write off the likes of John O'Shea just because of their age. (Football.London)