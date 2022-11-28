The Premier League break for the World Cup in Qatar ends on Boxing Day, with a host of sides returning to action the day after Christmas. Leeds will welcome the reigning champions to Elland Road for an 8pm kick-off, with Pep Guardiola’s side back in action against Liverpool on December 22 in the Carabao Cup.
The January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and with Leeds linked with a number of players ahead of the trading, we have rounded up the latest rumours from Elland Road.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur ‘competing’ to sign Leeds United star
Most Popular
Per a report from HITC, who reference the Si & Dan Talk Chelsea podcast, London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Leeds United’s number one goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
The Frenchman has made 87 top-flight appearances for the Whites, keeping 18 clean sheets. He first joined Leeds on loan during their promotion-winning season in 2019-20 – keeping seven clean sheets in 10 games and conceding just four goals.
Spurs are searching for a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Hugo Lloris, with Meslier one of a handful of names reportedly on the radar at the Tottenhan Hotspur Stadium. Lloris is contract to Spurs until the summer of 2024.
Chelsea’s link to Meslier is somewhat of a surprise given £72m-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and Senegal international Édouard Mendy competing for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge.
Leeds to hand new contract to Mateo Joseph
Leeds are preparing to offer 19-year-old striker Mateo Joseph a new contract following his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, according to the Sun.
The Spaniard joined Leeds in January on a three-and-a-half year deal but the Whites are reportedly set to increase that by another year while upping the player’s wages. Joseph scored one goal in seven Premier League 2 appearances last season but has been in stunning form in the competition this term.
He has netted 11 times in just games while providing one assist in Division 2 of Premier League 2 with the Leeds Under-21s six points clear at the top of the division after eight wins and one draw from nine games.