Leeds United still have to wait a month before their return to action as they prepare to take on Manchester City on December 28.

The Premier League break for the World Cup in Qatar ends on Boxing Day, with a host of sides returning to action the day after Christmas. Leeds will welcome the reigning champions to Elland Road for an 8pm kick-off, with Pep Guardiola’s side back in action against Liverpool on December 22 in the Carabao Cup.

The January transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and with Leeds linked with a number of players ahead of the trading, we have rounded up the latest rumours from Elland Road.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 5, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Per a report from HITC, who reference the Si & Dan Talk Chelsea podcast, London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Leeds United’s number one goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman has made 87 top-flight appearances for the Whites, keeping 18 clean sheets. He first joined Leeds on loan during their promotion-winning season in 2019-20 – keeping seven clean sheets in 10 games and conceding just four goals.

Spurs are searching for a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Hugo Lloris, with Meslier one of a handful of names reportedly on the radar at the Tottenhan Hotspur Stadium. Lloris is contract to Spurs until the summer of 2024.

Chelsea’s link to Meslier is somewhat of a surprise given £72m-signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and Senegal international Édouard Mendy competing for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge.

YORK, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their side's fourth goal during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds to hand new contract to Mateo Joseph

Leeds are preparing to offer 19-year-old striker Mateo Joseph a new contract following his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, according to the Sun.

The Spaniard joined Leeds in January on a three-and-a-half year deal but the Whites are reportedly set to increase that by another year while upping the player’s wages. Joseph scored one goal in seven Premier League 2 appearances last season but has been in stunning form in the competition this term.

