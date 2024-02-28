Chelsea v Leeds United: 5,000 Whites fans going for an FA Cup party at Stamford Bridge

A sold-out allocation of 5,366 are due at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and unlike their nervous hosts Chelsea, they will be able to let their hair down, knowing an FA Cup fifth-round tie is a free hit.

Leeds are unlikely to go full throttle on the team sheet in west London. When professional football teams play as often as those in the Championship do, there are injury doubts before every game. At Huddersfield Town on Saturday, expect some of them to push through and get on with it. At Chelsea, expect them to take a back seat.

But while football clubs and the authorities try to funnel everything in the direction of the Premier League and its money, the FA Cup still matters to football fans. If it did not, so many would not be trekking to a posh part of the capital to watch a match they could see from their sofa as train companies seemingly do their best to rob them blind.

5,000 Leeds United fans will descend on Stamford Bridge (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Football fans matter to Daniel Farke, who has been conscious of harnessing the power of Leeds' since he walked through the door. That he has not lost at Elland Road since he was manager of Norwich City shows why.

And this is their day.

"It should be a festive day for the supporters," comments Farke. "It's not like every six or seven days we're playing an opponent like Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Chelsea or Tottenham so it's a special day and a festive day.

"But we haven't won this draw in a lottery, we've delivered in the rounds before to earn this draw.

Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road last Friday (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's a nice little treat for our supporters to have such an amazing, interesting game, a reminder of the 1970 Cup final and to travel in such a good mood after such a good spell (of results in the bread-and-butter Championship).

"But the best possible way to treat them a bit more would be a positive result and for that we're highly motivated to deliver for them if possible."

And to do that might involve a bit of on-field party-pooping.

"When this (Chelsea) team is on fire and you let them play with confidence, freedom and rhythm they can do anything they want because they have so much potential," warns Farke of a side who were supposed to be challenging for Champions League qualification this season, but instead find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

"We are fully aware of this potential and after a bit of criticism (after losing Sunday's League Cup final) they will be even more motivated to show a reaction."

It is a feature of Leeds games that once the players have been over to say their thank yous, their manager follows on behind, anything but sheepishly. Not for him the polite clap which travelling fans expect to see, but an orchestrated flapping of his arms to elicit cheers. It is Farke all over, not simply trying to co-exit with supporters, but work with them.

"I can't really remember how it started here at Leeds but there was an away game and they were asking me to do the wave with them," he says. "Now it has become a good habit.

"Who am I to deny them their wish?

"They are so important. The biggest and most important asset to this club are supporters. Managers, players and boardroom members come and go but the supporters will stay there forever. They are more important than every player or manager or sporting director or whatever.

"They give so much to this club and this club is second to none in this country due to the supporters so if they have a wish and they want to celebrate with you, you can't deny this wish.

"You have to show respect and appreciation for them, that's quite important - not just in the good times, you have to try and show this appreciation after a difficult game because they show up even in such a game and are there.

"To value and appreciate our supporters and football supporters in general is quite an important task and we have to keep in mind that we play for them."But there are strict limits on how behaves on a matchday, the 47-year-old insists.

"I normally try to stay a bit more in the background and give the spotlight to my players," he makes clear. "That's the reason why they celebrate with the supporters first.

"I don't think you will ever see me dancing on the table or running down the touchline in a wild way. I know some managers often do this.

"No one wants to see a person of my age jumping around like this."