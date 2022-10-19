Chris Sutton makes bold Leeds United v Leicester City prediction and pinpoints moment James Maddison could regret
Chris Sutton has predicted that Leeds United will turn their recent encouraging performances into points when they travel to Leicester City on Thursday night.
The Whites are winless in their last six games, with their last victory in the Premier League coming against Chelsea in August.
On Sunday, they were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Arsenal after Patrick Bamford had a goal disallowed and missed a penalty on a frustrating afternoon for Jesse Marsch’s side.
Sutton, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers, believes that Leeds have been unfortunate in recent games and has predicted them to romp to a 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Most Popular
He also highlighted the absence of James Maddison, with the midfielder picking up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, as something that could prove costly for Leicester.
“Leicester are without the hugely-influential James Maddison, who is suspended after he was booked for his late dive against Crystal Palace,” Sutton told BBC Sport.
"He will rue that dive, because it could cost his team here.
“Leeds have not got the results their play has deserved on a few occasions this season, including their defeat to Arsenal at the weekend when they played with great intensity.
“This is where all of that changes, because I am backing them to get a break or two at King Power Stadium.
“Leeds boss Jesse Marsch talks his team up in defeat like no other manager - if you listened to him, you would think they had won every game - but I like their playing style and it deserves greater rewards.”