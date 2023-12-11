'Christmas is cancelled' - but Daniel Farke and high-flying Leeds are not moaning about it

Daniel Farke looks upon a tough schedule for his high-flying Leeds United and declares ‘bring it on’ while warning members of his players’ families that they may not be fully engaged with Christmas festivities this time of year.

Footballers are no strangers to playing a lot of games over the festive period but Farke, in his first season as Leeds head coach, sees it as an important time not to ease off the accelerator pedal. Leeds have won nine of their last 11 games, an impressive run but good enough only to keep Leicester City and Ipswich Town within touching distance at the top as the Championship frontrunners set an inexorable pace.

Ahead of a trip to Sunderland on Tuesday night, where the Whites look to continue the momentum of Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers, Farke demands that there be no let up - not now, and not over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We don’t want to hide behind the fact but you cannot allow yourself to enjoy it (the run) too much or be too proud of yourself because this league is relentless,” said Farke.

Daniel Farke, Leeds United manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“And if you want to be successful in this league you have to become relentless yourself, and this is what we are doing.

“Although we’d like to enjoy the time around Christmas with the family, now is the time to concentrate on good habits, like good nutrition and good sleep, to prepare yourself mentally. There’s not much Christmas shopping for my lads, they’ll have to give it over to their families.

“I apologise, but that’s what you have to do to be successful in this league, there’s no moaning about that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also not moaning about the current workload which sees Leeds and the rest of the Championship playing a three game week for the second time in three weeks. “It’s difficult with two away games when you have to factor travel in, there’s not much time to prepare on the training ground,” he observed.

Sam Byram of Leeds United has been ruled out for three weeks (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We have to work a lot more in a theoretical way with videos, but also to make sure we don’t overload the players because they have to be mentally fresh for the game. Also at this time of year we hardly have a training session altogether we have to have it in separate groups.

“But we don’t moan about it, for each and every manager it’s the same. The more difficult, the tougher the going gets, the better for us because our fitness levels are good and the spirit is high which helps during this period.

“I like it when it’s tough. And you have to show some steel, so for that I don’t moan too much, it’s hard work and I like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Byram (hamstring) is likely to be out for three weeks while Jamie Shackleton has a glute injury and a doubt for Sunderland, which creates a potential problem at left-back, not that Farke is worried.