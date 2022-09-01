Cody Gakpo, Hwang Hee-chan and the deals Leeds United could get done on transfer deadline day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in his extensive column before Tuesday’s home game with Everton, the Leeds United chief executive elucidated at a fair length as to why the club had not yet brought in a frontline striker in the summer window.

For those supporters still ‘perplexed’ by that development, he had a comprehensive answer.

In his notes before Tuesday’s game, Kinnear wrote: “Whether there is any more activity remains to be seen and I know supporters are perplexed that, after demonstrating we have the means and will to make one record-breaking offer for a striker, we have not secured a player in that position.

Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven is a target for Leeds United and Southampton (Picture: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

“The rationale is straightforward: we believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers (two proven international number nines and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league) and will only supplement this with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body.

“There is a huge opportunity cost to getting a major player investment wrong and despite the frustration among the fanbase, we will not compromise the longer-term trajectory of the club by making poor or high-risk investments.”

Events may have perhaps changed the situation since.

One of those aforesaid two proven international number nines in Spain’s Rodrigo is now facing a spell out of action after dislocating his shoulder in the 1-1 draw with the Toffees.

Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers is wanted by Leeds (Picture: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The other, lest we forget, in England’s Patrick Bamford, has played less than five hours of senior, competitive football in 2022. The last time he completed a full game was just under a year ago.

Both Rodrigo and Bamford are undeniably proven, with the sight of the former coming into his own in terms of predatory prowess and leadership – and emerging out of Raphinha’s shadow in some respects – being one of the stand-out features of an uplifting team start to 2022-23.

That made the sight of him leaving the pitch in clear discomfort after 32 minutes of Tuesday’s game following a collision with Jordan Pickford all the more unfortunate and ill-timed.

Given Rodrigo’s ailment, Bamford’s lack of minutes since last autumn and Joe Gelhardt’s precocious talent which must be nurtured carefully, Kinnear’s comments bear close scrutiny.

Rodrigo pulls up following challenge on Jordan Pickford. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Leeds followers know their football. With the window closing this evening and the clock ticking, pragmatism has taken over.

In an ideal world, Leeds may wish to only supplement what they have up top with an exceptional signing. They clearly viewed Charles de Ketelaere as one of those, given their club-record offer for the Belgian.

Big-money headline deals take time to set up and get over the line, sometimes weeks and not days. Strange things happen on deadline day, for sure, but it will take some going for Leeds to pull a rabbit out of the hat, given the lateness in the day.

Signing someone who is available, knows the division and is relatively affordable would represent the more likely option with Leeds, as Kinnear also wrote on Tuesday, having also made a ‘huge additional commitment in wages this summer’ allied to spending over £90m on new players so far.

A cost-effective solution is likely to be the order of the day. Which brings us to Wolves’ South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan.

The Midlands club have received an enquiry from United about a player who Jesse Marsch knows well from his time at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Reports suggest that an ‘informal proposal’ worth £17m has been rebuffed with the payment structure not to Wolves’ liking as it stands. It remains to be seen if things are revisited.

Leeds do have an alternative in the shape of PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

There are several other clubs in the mix including Southampton, who saw a bid of £21.4m rejected earlier this week from PSV.

Some reports say Eindhoven are holding out for £25m before entertaining any business.

Ticking away in the background is also Tottenham Hotspur’s ongoing interest in winger Dan James, an option – albeit not a perfect one – to play as a central striker if needed by Leeds.

But still an option, nevertheless and United aren’t overly blessed with them.

A departure there would heighten the need for Leeds to at least cover their bases with one more significant frontline addition first. Letting James go without doing that would represent a significant risk otherwise.

Speaking after Tuesday’s game, Marsch said: “I like Dan and I think he has been a big part of what we have done here before I came and since I have been here.

“I don’t anticipate big movement in the group, but we have to see what happens in the next 24 hours.”