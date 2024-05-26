IT had been a rough past week for Southampton-supporting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Wednesday, he got soaked to the skin after announcing a general election amid relentless rain outside Downing Street and was immediately drowned out by protesters blasting New Labour’s ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ anthem.

A blunder regarding the Euro 2024 finals followed on Thursday before deciding to tour Northern Irish businesses in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter on Friday ahead of inevitable ‘sinking ship’ type questions from waiting journalists.

Events on Sunday in the capital might just be making the PM feel a little bit better about himself and the Solent will be calmer.

Leeds United's Georginio Rutter of Leeds United looks dejected after Southampton's Adam Armstrong scores in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final match at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Amid a depressing familiar play-off and Wembley script for cursed Leeds United, things have only got worse sadly.

Almost 16 years to the day in their previous play-off final and Wembley appearance, Leeds suffered the ignominy of losing to White Rose counterparts Doncaster Rovers on the hallowed turf - in a 2007-08 season which started in acrimony and injustice after a whopping 15-point penalty.

It ended in abject misery and embarrassment when the ‘town full of Leeds fans’ beat and laughed at Leeds.

Granted, this was not as humiliating for those Leeds-supporting multitudes who travelled down from all the ridings of Yorkshire and a fair few other places around the globe as they commendably do and will continue to.

But this loss to the Tudor Rose of Hampshire only adds to the painful narrative in the end-of-season lottery and at this particular venue.

For James Hayter, Savo Milosevic, Peter Shirtliff, now add Adam Armstrong to the list of ghouls. Clarke-1-0 seems oh-so-long ago.

When will it be Leeds’ turn again.

Flags namechecking Essex, Warwickshire and Shropshire and many many other places around the country besides were on show in the east end of Wembley that Leeds United colonised and packed out for the afternoon.

A stirring rendition of ‘Marching On Together’ from the loud and proud Whites nation provided an extra sugar rush for their players as they warmed up. It was like being back in Beeston with the Old Peacock just a few yards away.

In the build-up to kick-off, the heavens sporadically opened and the rain was of biblical proportions for a short while. Amid the rain, those with Leeds affiliations will have been silently praying for divine intervention.

The sight of Leeds settling the better early on and re-confirming their penchant for fast starts in 2023-24 was heartening enough, given the club’s players’ failure to turn up in previous finals appearances.

A goal would have been a fair bit more reassuring, that said.

Southampton would arrive at the party. Will Smallbone’s free-kick tested Ilan Meslier before the sun eventually came out and the Saints scored.

A slick Armstrong finish from their perspective, but slapdash concession from a Leeds one, unfortunately, with their defensive line all over the place; the sort of disorderly moment that Daniel Farke detests and prides his side on avoiding. A big looking moment in the 50-50 game.

Armstrong drew a key save from Meslier ahead of the interval after Leeds dozed again. Another big moment, perchance?

Those in white jerseys still needed the half of their lives in the second period to change things.

Leeds, attacking the end where their massed ranks were gathered, had plenty of the ball, had the free-kick situations and hinted. But that moment of quality or luck would not come.

The support was unstinting and the Whites nation just needed something to buy into. Patrick Bamford may have his critics, but Leeds missed his presence here.

The big chance came to Southampton after more sloppy defensive work by Leeds. Samuel Edozie put the opportunity over, mercifully.

Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville - who had unsatisfactory afternoons, especially the latter - departed. Perhaps having played their final games for the club.

An exasperated Leeds fan close to the press box spoke for many when he shouted ‘something, anything’ as the clock ticked down.

It so nearly did when Dan James’ drive rattled the crossbar late on. Stoppage-time was long. James, sporting a head bandage, went close.