Crysencio Summerville outstanding for Leeds United but some gruesome player ratings for Huddersfield Town

Leeds United’s rampant first-half display saw them beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 in an embarrassingly one-sided Yorkshire derby.

Leeds scored all their goals in the first 45 minutes, and were able to take it easy in the second, with Huddersfield barely able to lay a glove on them until Michal Helik’s 70th-minute goal.

Illan Meslier – Huddersfield Town's goal came when a Sorba Thomas shot bounced off him 5

Jamie Shackleton – a decent return to the side at right-back, switching to the left for the final half-hour 6

Joe Rodon – centre-backs were an optional extra for much of the time before Rodon went off injured 6

Pascal Struijk – see above 6

Sam Byram – Thomas got the better of him once to win a corner but that apart, Byram was his usual dependable self 6

STAR MAN: Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville , left with Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu – undeterred by a couple of clatterings from Jonathan Hogg, he produced his usual classy performance 7

Glenn Kamara – got forward well from midfield 7

Crysencio Summerville – two goals and two assists in an outstanding performance from the forward 9

Joel Piroe – not one of his deadly games but he still made Dan James' first goal 7

Dan James – the speed on the counter-attack is a given with James but his composure when gets in front of goal is very impressive this season 9

Georginio Rutter – the Elland Road crowd are loving getting behind Rutter and he is responding, having a hand in Leeds' first and fourth goals before taking his leave 8

Substitutes:

Luke Ayling (for Byram, 59) – useful minutes for a player down the pecking order and he forced a good save from Lee Nicholls 6

Willy Gnonto (for Summerville, 59) – just about getting minutes in the legs for all the Leeds substitutes 5

Liam Cooper (for Rodon, 64 – outrun once by Delano Burgzog but Meslier came to his aid 5

Jaidon Anthony (for James, 78) – N/A

Patrick Bamford (for Rutter, 78) – N/A

Not used: Gray, Poveda, Darlow, Gruev.

Huddersfield Town (4-5-1)

Lee Nicholls – unsighted by Michal Helik for the second goal 5

Tom Edwards – unable to live with Crysencio Summerville 3

Michal Helik – scored his fourth goal of the season 6

Tom Lees – one of a number of Town players who let their frustration out with a booking 4

Yuta Nakayama – most left-backs would have struggled with Summerville in that mood. Nakayama certainly did 4

Sorba Thomas – tried to take the fight to Leeds and it was his shot which led to the goal 6

Jonathan Hogg – lucky not to be send off in the first half 3

Ben Wiles – his Town career has not got going yet 4

Brahmia Diarra – made no impact on the game 4

Delano Burgzorg – out on the left wing, he tried his best to pose a threat and close players down 6

Kian Harratt – a big ask for him to lead the line alone with such scant service 5

Substitutes:

Matty Pearson (for Edwards, HT) – hard to know how much he settled things, how much was Leeds taking their foot off the pedal 6

Ben Jackson (for Diarra, HT) – likewise for the left-back 6