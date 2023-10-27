Crysencio Summerville's shoulder injury no cause for concern as Daniel Farke continues to manage Leeds United forward

Daniel Farke says he has no concerns about Crysencio Summerville's fitness, but that they will have to continue managing it.

The forward has been one of the stars of Leeds' return to the Championship, but it is difficult for any explosive attacking player to be on the field for all the minutes of a 46-game season and he was on the bench for Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

The 21-year-old has been managing a heavily-strapped shoulder this term.

"It's not a big problem," said Farke. "He's been struggling with this a few weeks. Before every training session he has to strap it.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"He doesn’t feel the pain. It was not the only reason he's not in the starting line-up, he's missed big parts of pre-season and last season he wasn't a regular starter, this season he's had one muscle injury.

"He was struggling with his shoulder in the last game.

"At the moment he's in outstanding form.

"We don't have to talk about how much I like him and rate him.

"We also have to keep in mind we need him fr the whole season because we're doing something difficult. We have to be careful.

"In a few weeks I'm quite sure he will be able to play three games in seven days but right now I have to be careful."

Farke has no fresh injuries to report before Saturday's derby at Huddersfield Town, although he was speaking before the club's final training session and as ever after a match, there will be bumps and bruises to assess.

"There are always a few knocks and hits but at least no major injuries," said the German. "I think more or less all the players are available."

Meanwhile, Leeds have announced Morrie Eisenberg will join as chief operating officer, working under chief executive Angus Kinnear.

As the Whites put it, he will "assume leadership of the club’s commercial revenue and business operations, including oversight of the supporter experience and our commercial partnerships.