Daniel Farke among contenders as Leeds United draw up final shortlist ahead of head coach decision

LEEDS UNITED'S hierarchy are continuing to assess several candidates for the vacant head coaching position - with the final contenders to be spoken to next week.

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - who won the Championship title twice in his time with the Canaries - is among those firmly in the mix for the role.

The 46-year-old is keen to get back into management after recently leaving German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Other candidates likely to be on the shortlist include West Brom chief Carlos Corberan - who served as first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa before moving to Huddersfield Town - and former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker. The club are aiming to make an appointment by the end of next week.

Daniel Farke. Picture: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Leeds had been keen on Brendan Rodgers, but the ex-Liverpool and Leicester manager was reluctant to drop down into the second tier with his return to Celtic expected to be rubber-stamped shortly.

Football advisor Nick Hammond, hired by the club for a three-month period, is not expected to play a leading part in the recruitment process, with the transfer specialist to concentrate on United's squad overhaul in the wake of relegation with the summer window likely to be a hectic one.

Stuart Webber, who recently left his post at Norwich and successfully worked with Farke during his time at Carrow Road, remains a leading candidate to replace Victor Orta in the long term as sporting director at Leeds.

Meanwhile, outgoing United owner Andrea Radrizzani has apologised to fans in the wake of the club's disastrous 2022-23 campaign, which culminated in the club losing their Premier League status.

Radrizzani reached agreement for a £170m sale to San Francisco-based investors 49er Enterprises at the end of last week. The takeover is awaiting ratification from the EFL and other relevant authorities.

Responding to a Tweet from a Leeds supporter on Twitter, he tweeted: “We had 3 years of exciting football with Marcelo (Bielsa) and an historical moments (sic) for the Club.