Daniel Farke has plenty of attacking tools at Leeds United but how best to use them?

The transfer window is closed and bar the odd free agent here or there, the pieces are in place for the rest of the year, like it or lump it.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke seems to like it.

He admits his squad is not exactly as he envisaged when he arrived, and in an ideal world he would have a bit more cover in Leeds' perennial problem position, left-back, but he has been able to build a formidable-looking group.

Djed Spence's dynamism was evident right from the start of his Elland Road career and he should be much more capable of the recovery runs that have caught Luke Ayling out at times in the early weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Rodon and Sam Byram add Championship nous to a back four with the insurance of Karl Darlow as a back-up goalkeeper – surely the more pleasant of the surprises Farke has been dealt with Illan Meslier expected to move on.

Central midfield is the real strong point, with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray oozing class and Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara added in the final week of the window to ensure they are not worked into the ground.

Up front, we saw the potential in a 4-3 win at Ipswich Town.

Joel Piroe is a Championship goalscorer you can rely on, Patrick Bamford can be if he finally gets his body consistently fit.

DRIFTER: Joel Piroe's touches against Sheffield Wednesday, as recorded by WhoSocred.com (Leeds attacking left to right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto is one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe and although Luis Sinisterra has gone, Jaidon Anthony has plenty of promotion-winning experience.

Crysencio Summerville looks the first choice right winger for now, drifting inside as Ayling gets upfield.

We are yet to really see why, but Leeds thought Georginio Rutter was worth £35m. If his true value is only half that, he should be handy.

Joe Gelhardt, Ian Poveda and Mateo Joseph are good options from the bench.

LOW CONFIDENCE: Leeds United's Georginio Rutter looked to lose self-belief as the game against Sheffield Wednesday went on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Piroe, Gnonto and Rutter all scored at Ipswich, Leeds’ overdue first Championship win of the season looked like a marker; two games on it feels more like an outlier.

Recognising they were pointless, bottom of the Championship and out of the League Cup, Sheffield Wednesday did what many teams will happily do at Elland Road on Saturday, and came for a clean sheet. They had the skill to pull it off.

By the end of the 0-0 draw, Leeds' record minus Ipswich is six goals from six matches, so where are they going wrong?

Many fingers were pointed at their use of Piroe.

ROAMING: Joel Piroe's touchmap for Swansea City against Hull City last season (Swansea attacking right to left)

Farke likes to play 4-2-3-1, and in his first two Leeds matches, Piroe has been behind the centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think his more natural role at his old club (Swansea City) was to come from a deeper position and arrive really late in the box," argued Farke when asked why. "That's how he scored at Ipswich.

"Joel can can also play up front but I got the feeling we need players out of midfield to score."

Piroe started this season in Michael Duff's preferred 3-5-2 at Swansea City but was signed more on the back of what he had done previously. Under Russell Martin, they usually played with one up, and invariably it was Piroe.

In Martin's pass-happy way of playing, though, that did not stop him dropping into midfield. WhoScored.com’s touch-map from his final (almost) full game of last season, against Hull City, looks remarkably similar to Saturday’s.

The issue, Farke says, was service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saturday was a game when we need a pacey striker who takes the spaces in behind and this is a bit more Georginio Rutter," he argued. "He pushed them back then Joel arrives pretty late.

"I got the feeling we were looking for the cutbacks through the six-yard box instead of finding Joel at (the edge of the area)."

And there is the issue of Rutter.

The hope was that his goal against Ipswich, his first for Leeds, seven months after signing, would kick-start him. But he was as slack in front of goal as everyone else in the League Cup at Salford City and whilst he started brightly at the weekend, he soon dimmed.

A weak shot when he wrongly thought he was offside summed up a waning display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He proved in the last away (league) game at Ipswich that he's actually in really good shape," said his manager.

"I was a striker and sometimes you can't explain it. Sometimes you have times when you find it unbelievably difficult to score and sometimes you just have to look at the ball and it goes in.

"I told him the solution is to not over-think things too much.

"It doesn't have to look great, it just has to find the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's still a young player and has to develop this attitude during the tough times – not to over-think or feel sorry for himself or always try to score a world-class goal like at Ipswich.

"We're all happy that we have him."