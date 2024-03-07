Daniel Farke in running for third Championship manager of the month award in four, but has Yorkshire rival for competition
A narrow and arguably undeserved FA Cup defeat at Premier League Chelsea was the only blot on the Whites' February record but when it came to league football they were played five, won five, including a victory over leaders Leicester City.
That was the only league game they conceded a goal in.
Hull's win at Southampton was the highlight of a month which put the Tigers back into the play-off places after a poor December and January. Defeat at home to Swansea CIty and a draw with West Bromwich Albion – one point above them – were their only dropped points.
Marti Cifuentes, who has lifted Queens Park Rangers out of the bottom three, and Preston North End's Ryan Lowe are the other contenders for the award.
Farke was the November and January winner but it is a prize Rosenior is yet to win.
The winner will be announced on Friday morning.
