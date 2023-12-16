LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke says that he wants his players to feel the hurt after missing a glorious chance to cut the gap between themselves and second-placed Ipswich Town to eight points after being pegged back in a 1-1 home draw with Coventry City.

Ipswich drew 2-2 in the early kick-off against East Anglian rivals Norwich City at Portman Road - to present a window of opportunity for Leeds to cut into their lead ahead of next weekend’s key fixture at Elland Road.

Leeds, chasing an eighth successive home league win in the top-two tiers for the first time since March 1991, broke down a well-organised Coventry side thanks to a fine goal from Crysencio Summerville on 58 minutes with the Dutchman scoring his tenth goal of the campaign.

But ex-Barnsley loanee Bobby Thomas started and finished a counter-attack to level for the visitors eight minutes later.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke pictured on the touchline against Coventry City at Elland Road. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds pushed for a winner in a frantic final quarter. Chances came and went with Joe Rodon and Dan James off target with chances in stoppage-time as United failed to win at home for the first time since September 2.

On his emotions, Farke, whose side lost at Sunderland in mid-week, said: “It’s just disappointment and frustration. A point at this level is always valuable, but after this game, it just feels like two points dropped.

"I am just disappointed. When you judge this game in total, we should have won and we did more than enough to win this game.

"To come out of this game with just one point is very frustrating. We are all deeply disappointed and I also want us to feel this disappointment. I don’t want to speak too much about the positives today after just a draw.

"It was clear that Coventry put everyone who could defend on the teamsheet and their creative players were more or less out.

"They sat very compact and played with three defensively minded midfielders with a deep six. It was almost as if he was a centre-back. It was clear they would sit very deep.

"But we created more than enough. It has to be like this, you have to be relentless to open them and we did and scored a fantastic goal.

"The opponent then has to open and the problem is we did not bury this game.

"It was an unnecessary loss of the ball and then in a counter-attack, we were able to run back and had enough players behind the ball. But we allowed one cross to come in.

"There was one cross we had to deal with in the whole game and weren’t able to deal with one cross. We did not allow them one corner or one free-kick in a dangerous area.

"Their centre-half ran up the pitch and just scored, surprisingly. We should have defended the situation much better.

"But the amount of chances we missed in the last 20 minutes was unbelievable. The quality of the chances as well.

"Efficiency is a quality you also need to have and we didn’t show enough efficiency to win this game.

"The main message would be that we have to learn to score the goals.”

Despite dropping two points, Farke insists that it has not overly raised the stakes ahead of next week’s meeting with Ipswich.

He continued: "For me, it is not even half-time in the season and for me, it is too early to speak about what will be at the end of the season.

"It’s just another chance to win another three points and we are greedy to win three points.”

Tempers frayed late on in the game with Sky Blues sub Kasey Palmer involved in a fracas with Summerville. Emotions also spilled over between both sets of players immediately after the final whistle.

On the scenes, Coventry boss Mark Robins - whose side had a days’ less preparation than Leeds - commented: "It’s handbags.

“It’s desire to win a game. It hasn’t gone right for one team and we’re happier with the draw than them.

"They will be frustrated they haven’t steamrollered us - that’s the expectation of teams that are expected to get promoted. That’s the challenge for them. Teams are going to come here and not roll over and die. That’s why promotion at any level is really hard-won.

"They’re a really good side, but we have kept them as quiet as I’ve seen them. I’m really proud, the players have been outstanding this week and that is an outstanding result after the one at Southampton.