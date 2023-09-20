Daniel Farke left to reflect on Leeds United's good point after 'harsh' red card for Joe Rodon

Held by Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the month, Hull City frustrated the Whites in East Yorkshire on Tuesday.

But although Leeds were much the better team in the first half, with debutant Ryan Allsop excelling in goal for the Tigers, it could have been worse after Joe Rodon was dismissed after an hour. Hull's Adama Traore hit the post in the dying minutes.

"It was definitely a good point," reflected Leeds manager Farke. "If you had offered me before the game a point on the road after a difficult away trip to Millwall knowing Hull had a really good start to the season and are a really strong side, a good football side, if you had offered me a clean sheet at one point I wouldn't have taken it because I always want to go for three points but I would have said it would definitely be a good result

"After this game I'm a little bit divided because I got the feeling after 65 minutes it was not a question of if we take the lead, just when because we were so dominant.

"We didn't allow them to have one chance and we created so many good chances.

"Sometimes you have to accept the goalkeeper had an outstanding game and you have to accept it.

"A small situation can change the whole momentum.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"We conceded the yellow-red card and you can't press as high any more and the opposition gets a bit more confident and brave, you have to sit a bit deeper. You don't have so much possession and you have to dig in.

"I got the feeling even during this position we had the better chances with Georginio Rutter but after 89 minutes they had a monster chance and normally it is a goal but they hit the post.

"In football you normally lose such a game 0-1 and you sit in the dressing room and ask yourself how can we lose such a game?

"Under these circumstances I was pleased with a good point on the road, the clean sheet and the performance. Yes we should be a bit more clinical to use our chances but performance-wise I'm happy with what the lads did and also the mentality. Many compliments to my lads."

Rodon was sent off for two fouls, and Farke and his centre-back, who will now be suspended against Watford, felt the same.

"That he's not allowed to finish the game feels harsh," said Farke. "He had two fouls and there were so many technical fouls just against Cree Summerville. It feels harsh.