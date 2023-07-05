Daniel Farke has become almost a guarantee of Championship success but when his appointment as Leeds United manager was announced there were no grand promises, just humility and an understanding of the task in hand.

Like Sheffield Wednesday, who appointed ex-Watford coach Xisco Munoz as manager minutes after Farke’s announcement, the Whites have gone for someone with experience of second-tier promotion.

At Norwich City, Farke had three Championship seasons and won titles in the last two. That, plus his intense style of play, was a big draw.

But on day one the German was less interested in promises of glory, more in a guarantee of the work ethic Leeds fans will demand.

"The last two times I've managed in this league I was able to lift the trophy but sadly it's not a guarantee," he told the club's media outlets. "It's not the moment to speak too ambitiously about our targets.

"After such a season (as 2022-23) we have to stay with both feet on the ground, stay humble and to concentrate on what is most important, to work unbelievably hard for this club. This is also what our supporters want – at least this is my experience with Leeds fans.

"We're not in an area where people think they are in a dreamland and success comes automatically.

"What I can promise is we will create a team ready to defend the white shirt."

TRACK RECORD: New Leeds United manager Daniel Farke twice won the Championship with Norwich City

Farke succeeded Huddersfield Town-bound David Wagner as Borussia Dortmund’s reserve team manager and although Jurgen Klopp left at the same time, his teams show some of the "heavy metal football” elements of both.

Leeds chose Farke last week but hoped for official approval from the Football League and Financial Conduct Authority for 49ers Enterprises to take over running of the club before making the appointment.

But after 32 days without a manager and with the coaching element of pre-season training starting on Wednesday, time ran out and Farke signed a four-year contract.

