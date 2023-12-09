DANIEL FARKE hailed a ‘massive away win’ for his Leeds United side at Blackburn Rovers - but revealed an injury setback after his team’s 2-0 Roses success at Ewood Park.

Dan James’s third goal in successive games - and seventh of the season and first away from Elland Road - put them ahead after 27 minutes of a well-contested first half.

The visitors - attacking their 7,000 fans in the Darwen End in the second period - sealed it with a telling moment of quality 15 minutes from time when Archie Gray engineered a fine move which ended with Crysencio Summerville finishing with a delightful chip to take his seasonal tally up to nine.

The victory was United’s ninth in 11 games and maintained the pressure on Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

The one downer was a hamstring injury sustained by Sam Byram, who came off with a hamstring injury with 20 minutes to go and was replaced by Djed Spence, who made just his second appearance since joining the club.

Patrick Bamford missed the game through illness, Farke confirmed afterwards.

On his side’s triumph in Lancashire, Farke, whose side visit on Tuesday, said: “I think for us, it is a massive away win because I was really respectful of such a good possession side and they always play with bravery, courage and lots of rotations and cause many problems.

"I am pretty happy and delighted with our performance. I expected a competitive, tight game and it was like this.

"It was a hard-fought win, but at the end due to the chances, a well-deserved win. I am especially pleased we are allowed to travel back with a clean sheet against a really good and dangerous side, we did not allow them to have much.

"They have possession, but in terms of big chances, it was not too much.

"It was important after a few weeks where we conceded one or two goals to return back to absolutely rock-solid defence and a clean sheet. It was a really good performance and I am pretty delighted.”

On the situation with Byram and Bamford, he continued: “After a long stretch of his (Byram’s) legs, it was something in his hamstring and an injury concern. We will have to assess him, he could be out for this week and coming games.

"I hope it’s not too bad, as he has been massive for us. We had to play Djed Spence out of his position for the first time as a left-back.

“So there is a concern about Sam Byram for the next two games.

"Djed came in at a crucial period and we were able to return to dressing room with a 2-0 win.

"It is always tricky when come in at such a crucial period, the first time he has been involved for a while and then to be under pressure because of the (narrow) lead.

"I think he looked really rock-solid in terms of closing the line and the duels and some good situations coming forward. Yes, in transition moments, he could run back a bit quicker. But it’s quite normal after the first game in months.

"Overall, it was important for him to grab some minutes.”

On Bamford, he added: “Patrick was unwell, so he was not involved today due to illness.”

Offering a Blackburn perspective, Rovers chief Jon-Dahl Tomasson, who served a one-match ban and watched the game from the stands, commented: “We should not forget that they are a really good side. I said before the game that I think they will get automatically promoted; they should as well.

