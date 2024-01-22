LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke hailed his side's last-gasp 2-1 home win over Preston as a ‘season-defining’ moment in 2023-24.

North End were poised to become just the second visiting team since early September to take something away from Elland Road, only for Leeds substitute Joel Piroe to fire a dramatic stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot after Ryan Ledson was penalised for handball.

Leeds, who maintained their 100 per cent record in 2024, are four points behind second-placed Southampton - although Ipswich will move back above Saints if they draw or win at leaders Leicester City on Monday night.

Farke, whose side host former club Norwich City on Wednesday evening, said: "These are the best wins of the season.

Thumbs-up from Leeds United manager Daniel Farke at the full-time whistle after his side's dramatic late win over Preston North End. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"To win these types of games are season-defining moments and we sensed this. We speak a lot about soft skills and winning mentality and also to win games when you don't start at your best.

"We fought our way into the game and we were all aware of how experienced and difficult Preston are to play against. We had this experience in the first game.

"But the lads were so highly motivated to win. First of all, to give a little bit of an answer to the first game and also win this game for Jaidon (Anthony) who has had a tough time this week."

Home players wore black armbands as a mark of respect to Anthony, whose mum Donna passed away last week.

The loanee was an unused substitute on Sunday.

Farke continued: "There’s moments in life where family and other things are more important than just football.

"We told him that. We’re one family at Leeds United and he decides when he wants to come back.