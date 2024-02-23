A incredible final period of the game saw Leeds, trailing 1-0 after Wout Faes’ early goal, draw upon their reservoirs of character to summon a huge moment in their season en route to a ninth straight league victory for the first time since 1931 and recording a league double over the Foxes, whose lead is now down to six points.

Maiden goals for the club from substitute Connor Roberts and Archie Gray – who switched to left back late on - put United 2-1 ahead and there was still time for Patrick Bamford to get the final touch to a free-kick from another replacement in Dan James to put gloss on a special evening as Leeds claimed their 2,000th win in their 104-year history.

Farke, whose side moved three points clear of third-placed Ipswich as they maintained their unbeaten home record this term, said: “Overall, it was a great evening for everyone connected with Leeds United.

Leeds United's Daniel Farke celebrates at full-time after the dramatic win over leaders Leicester City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"To be there with a ninth (league) win in a row and be unbeaten at Elland Road...I know we are there at the moment with many record-breaking statistics. But the feeling and spirit is even more important.

"You could feel in the celebration of the whole stadium and what it means to our supporters and everyone after really tough years and many disappointments and days of suffering.

"Right now, to experience such a period when everything feels united here, players, staff, supporters and the whole club is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am happy and delighted for our supporters that they are able to celebrate such a moment together with us and enjoy the weekend in a proper, proper way for sure.

"I think we created the better chances in the first half. I thought we were a bit unlucky to be behind at half time and then in he first 20 minutes of the second half, I thought we were lucky not to concede.

"But in the last 15 to 20 minutes, we deserved our goal as we were on it and put pressure on them and won the duels and the goals were all a manner of will, big heart and fighting spirit. It’s what I like a lot as we’ve had so many great team goals with unbelievable moment and nice on the eye.

"It says a lot for the spirit we have.”

On a first senior strike for the club from Gray, given his family history with the club, Farke commented: "It’s a bit like a fairtytale in such an important game and to be there with your first goal on this level, I thought him before that the first goal will be a scruffy, three times deflected strike.