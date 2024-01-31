Daniel Farke on Leeds United's transfer plans in run-up to deadline, Liam Cooper, Cree Summerville and Archie Gray

The German, whose side visit Bristol City in the Championship on Friday night, is keen, in an ideal world, to bring in a couple of defensive additions.

But he has reiterated that he will not bring in players just for the sake of it and will only firm up a move if the players add something to the group, while being conscious of the financial parameters which the club are operating under.

He said: “We had a period in the window where we had injury concerns in the centre-back position. Thank God, they cleared up with Charlie Cresswell back available and Liam Cooper back in training and slight progress Pascal Struijk.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United at AESSEAL New York Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"We have spoken about one or two additions in defence (full-back) as we let two players go in Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.

"But I have mentioned that the January window is difficult.

"We are playing a fantastic season so far and it’s difficult to improve our squad.

"We don’t just bring any numbers in. We have a good academy and under-18 and under-21 players.

“If we want to bring players in, they must be the full package. They must be desperate to be here and be good players with the personality and quality to improve us and also be affordable.

"It’s tricky in January and never easy to get a full package. We will use the last 24 hours to work on it. If there’s a perfect fit, great, we do this and if not, we don’t do this and keep going with what we have got.

“We have a really good group and have come so far with this group and I wouldn’t be concerned. If we do something, it will definitely be in this position.

"The biggest problem is that where we do have some targets, we need a perfect fit, but in January, the prices are sometimes crazy and we have to stick to the rules and pay the price for what happened in the past with many loaned out players who are still our players and on our books.

"We have to stick to the Financial Fair Play rules.

"We’re aware we’d like to have one or two additions in defensive positions, but we will only do something where we are 100 per cent convinced.”

Farke has also stressed that Liam Cooper - linked with a move to Blackburn - will not be going anywhere and neither will any of his key players.

He continued: "I have spoken that new key players will leave the club - no players who has lots of game time and importance. Liam is our club captain. He is one of our key players and cornerstones and it stays the same. None of our cornerstones will leave the club.”

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Cree Summerville and Archie Gray are available for Friday’s trip to Ashton Gate.

Farke continued: "There’s some good news. Cree Summerville had a few problems for the cup game and was not involved. He’s back in training and available for this game.

"There’s also some good news with Archie Gray after his injury in the last league game. He was not involved in the cup game and is also back in training and available.