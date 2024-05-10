Daniel Farke on the fitness of two key players ahead of Championship semi-final against Norwich City

Patrick Bamford will not feature in Leeds United's play-off semi-final against Norwich City but Daniel James has an outside chance of featuring at Carrow Road.

Bamford missed the last couple of matches of the regular season with what was thought to be a bruised knee, but further investigations have shown it to be more serious than first thought.

Winger James has not played since the 4-3 victory at MIddlesbrough on April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Daniel James is making good progress, he's coming closer and closer," said manager Daniel Farke. "He's joined in parts of team training. It will be a tight race, but at least there's a chance of him being available.

"It depends on the next 24 hours and if he's much improved he could be an option for the travelling squad. I'm not sure if he's ready for 90 minutes.

"Patrick will definitely miuss both legs of this semi-final.

"He's seen a different knee consuiltant and the new diagnosis is there's a mini-trauma in his patella tendon. We weren't aware of this before so it was a suprise for us that he missed the last few games because the intiial diagnosis was that it was just a bruise.