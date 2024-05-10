Daniel Farke on the fitness of two key players ahead of Championship semi-final against Norwich City
Bamford missed the last couple of matches of the regular season with what was thought to be a bruised knee, but further investigations have shown it to be more serious than first thought.
Winger James has not played since the 4-3 victory at MIddlesbrough on April 22.
"Daniel James is making good progress, he's coming closer and closer," said manager Daniel Farke. "He's joined in parts of team training. It will be a tight race, but at least there's a chance of him being available.
"It depends on the next 24 hours and if he's much improved he could be an option for the travelling squad. I'm not sure if he's ready for 90 minutes.
"Patrick will definitely miuss both legs of this semi-final.
"He's seen a different knee consuiltant and the new diagnosis is there's a mini-trauma in his patella tendon. We weren't aware of this before so it was a suprise for us that he missed the last few games because the intiial diagnosis was that it was just a bruise.
"He definitely needs a couple of weeks to recover."
