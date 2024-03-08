But before it got to that point, Leeds had done a good job of taking the sting out of the game, and excellent performances from Joe Rodon and his outstanding central defensive partner Ethan Ampadu brought a ninth clean sheet in a run of 11 wins in 12 unbeaten league games.

"I think it was a well-deserved win and overall a pretty mature performance, a pretty controlled performance," enthused manager Farke.

"You could feel Sheffield (Wednesday) were on a good run (four straight wins), they played with confidence and an excited home crowd, dangerous on the counter-attack and at set pieces so it was important we had so much control of the first half.

"But then you have to tire the opponent and take their enthusiasm and aggression away. In the first half we perhaps allowed them to have too many corners but that was the only point I can criticise.

"There was one big chance when Illan (Meslier) made a world-class save but apart from this we were pretty much in control.

HAPPY: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"We had great chances with chipped balls to Georgie Rutter and Patrick Bamford, then scored just before half-time with a great cross from Junior Firpo and the perfect striker movement of Patrick Bamford.

"This helped a lot in tactical terms.

"Second half we were very much in control and scored a second goal, we should have perhaps scored the third. They tried everything, brought some offensive players onto the pitch and changed their base formation (from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1) but they didn't really have one chance (he was forgetting Michael Smith's, but that was probably it).

"It was a pretty mature performance, especially bearing in mind it was the fourth game in 10 days. I'm pretty proud of my lads tonight, it was a massive three points."

Bamford got a yard on Akin Famewo to convert a Firpo cross and tip the balance of the game with half-time imminent. Former striker Farke was impressed.

"Everyone speaks about the goal he scored at Peterborough in the Cup – 'worldie' – this is for me a world-class striker goal to have this instinct to know Junior will be there with the cross and have this movement away from the opponent at the far post and you still have to have the concentration to put the ball in, it was not that easy to score," he added.

"I was really pleased because this is the sign of a top-class striker – when it counts you have to be there and you have to be clinical.

"This is what he gave us.